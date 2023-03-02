Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash with injury at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday on Federal Forest Trail No. 8038 near Nurnberg Road in Grant Township. A 35-year-old Scottville man received non-life threatening injuries when he lost control of the snowmobile and hit a tree on the side of the road.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 near the U.S. 31 bypass in Amber Township. Two individuals refused medical treatment at the scene.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 31-year-old New Era woman on three warrants at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Rath Avenue in the City of Ludington. The warrants allege operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and failing to appear in court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.