Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Montague man on a warrant at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday as officers picked him up from the Oceana County Jail in Hart. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a charge of driving without a license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Ludington man on two warrants at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Second Street. One warrant alleged failure to pay child support in Kent County, and another warrant from 79th District Court alleged failing to appear in court on an assault charge. The man also was charged with resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest, domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Brethren man on a warrant at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday at Rodeway Inn in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant was issued from Monroe County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail. Deputies made the arrest while assisting the Michigan State Police Hart Post on a report of domestic violence at the hotel. Troopers are investigating the domestic violence complaint.
Probation violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Scottville man for a probation violation at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Thomas Street in the City of Scottville. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old Ludington man for probation violation at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. As deputies were in contact with the man, he allegedly possessed a substance suspected to be methamphetamines. The case is being investigated by probation/parole. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.