Possession of methamphetamines, warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Norton Shores man for possession of methamphetamines and several warrants at 12:57 a,m., Tuesday, by in the 300 block of North James Street. The warrants alleged failure to appear in court on a child support matter in Oceana County; a probation violation from 14th Circuit Court in Muskegon County with an underlying charge for gross indecent exposure between a male and female; failure to appear in 60th District Court in Muskegon County on an assault charge; and, probation violation with the underlying charge being child neglect from the 20th Circuit Court in Grand Haven. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Minor in possession of marijuana, driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited an 18-year-old Irons woman for a minor in possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 12:35 a.m., Tuesday, on Pere Marquette Highway at the U.S. 31 on-ramp in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 1:05 p.m., Monday, on Campbell Road south of Millerton Road in Sherman Township.