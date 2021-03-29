Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old Custer woman on a charge of operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 11:24 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Schoenherr and Fisher roads in Sherman Township.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 44-year-old Fountain man after he allegedly assaulted someone in the 2400 block of North 21st Street in Sheridan Township. Deputies responded to a call at 10:32 p.m. Friday at the residence reporting an assault. They state the victim had minor injuries, and the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. The office forwarded reports to the prosecutor’s office to seek a warrant for domestic violence.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 59-year-old Hesperia man on a charge of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Arthur Road in Greenwood Township. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 42-year-old Grand Rapids woman for driving without a license and having an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 25-year-old Muskegon man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Stoney Lake Road near 60th Avenue in Benona Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash at 9:22 p.m. Saturday without injuries on Main Street south of State Street.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 7:23 a.m., Friday, on Sugar Grove Road west of Custer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:16 a.m., Saturday, on Masten Road south of Hawley Road in Logan Township.