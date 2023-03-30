Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 53-year-old Ludington man on two warrants at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South William Street. Both warrants were issued by 79th District Court, one for disorderly conduct and the second for an alcohol-related offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lavinia and Foster streets. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court in Manistee County and driving on a suspended driver’s license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 23-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and William Street.