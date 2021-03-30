Bond violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Ludington man for allegedly violating the conditions of his bond after being called to an incident at 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of West Hansen Road in Amber Township. The man reportedly was throwing items at a residence, and he was believed to be intoxicated. One of the conditions of the man’s bond was to abstain from alcohol. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 60-year-old Ludington woman at 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Ludington Avenue on a warrant for failing to appear in 79th District Court. Officers state the warrant was issued for an alleged unpaid traffic ticket. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Personal protection order violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 25-year-old Branch man for allegedly violating the terms of a personal protection order. Deputies were called at 5:33 p.m. Monday to an incident in the 200 block of Northwood Drive in Branch Township as the man allegedly trespassed on property of someone he was ordered not to contact.