Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 46-year-old Ludington man and a 36-year-old Ludington woman on warrants at 7:50 p.m., Wednesday, in the 100 block of North Franklin Street. The man had a warrant seeking his arrest for an alleged assault. The woman had a warrant seeking her arrest for an alleged larceny. Both were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 9:33 p.m., Wednesday, in the 200 block of South Washington Avenue. The warrant alleged failure to pay child support. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 10:02 a.m., Wednesday, on Meyers Road north of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. A 73-year-old Ludington woman was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital with minor injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 12:27 p.m, Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Amber Township. An 80-year-old Ludington man was treated at the scene by Life EMS and released.