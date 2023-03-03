Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Ludington people at 6:07 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Second Street in the City of Scottville. Deputies arrested a 46-year-old woman on two warrants alleging probation violations. Deputies arrested a 47-year-old man on a warrant alleging probation violation. Both were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 7:29 p.m., on U.S. 10 near Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:38 p.m., on Rasmussen Road near Lancer Lane in Pere Marquette Township.