Probation violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Manistee man for a probation violation following a traffic stop at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday in the City of Ludington. The man was placed on probation for a charge of assault.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Mason County man for a probation violation following a traffic stop at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Tyndall Road in Branch Township.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 32-year-old Baldwin man on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant from 79th District Court for failing to appear on charges of driving with a suspended license second offense. The man was arrested following a traffic stop at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday on Benson Road near Decker Road.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an assault received at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of North 21st Street in Sheridan Township. A report was submitted to the prosecutor’s office to seek a warrant.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of retail fraud received at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes Wednesday without injury:
• At 2:19 a.m. on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:53 p.m. on Bradshaw Road west of Riggle Road in Riverton Township.