Possession of heroin
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 67-year-old Ludington man on a charge of possession of heroin following a traffic stop at 5:51 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Johnson and Dennis roads in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 8:23 a.m., Thursday, in the 100 block of West Melendy Street. The warrant was from Muskegon County for alleged traffic offenses. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 8:34 p.m., Thursday, in the 200 block of South Madison Street. The warrant was from Muskegon County alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Ludington man on a warrant from Mason County that alleged driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man at 12:35 p.m., Thursday, in the 800 block of North Benson Road in Branch Township. The warrants allege contempt of court in Mason County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 44-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license sixth offense following a traffic stop at 10:54 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Benson and Sugar Grove roads in Sheridan Township.
Driving while impaired
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 56-year-old Ludington man on a charge of driving while impaired following a traffic stop at 11:15 p.m., Thursday, on Lakeshore Drive near Bryant Road.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 7:21 p.m., on Morton Road south of Marrison Road in Riverton Township;
• At 7:24 p.m., on Angling Road south of Meyers Road in Hamlin Township.