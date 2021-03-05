Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on warrants following a traffic stop at 2:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township. The driver, a 54-year-old Branch man, had three criminal bench warrants, and he was cited for driving with a suspended license first offense. The passenger, a 44-year-old Ludington woman, had two bench warrants from Mason County for failure to appear in court. She originally was changed with assault and unlawfully driving away a vehicle. Both were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on warrants at 9:07 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township. One man, a 54-year-old from Ludington, was wanted for an alleged possession of methamphetamines in Mason County. The other man, a 40-year-old from Shelby, was also wanted for an alleged possession of methamphetamines in Mason County. There were also warrants carrying a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting and a felony charge of drug possession from Muskegon County. Both were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 2:23 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.