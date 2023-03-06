Possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated and possession of suspected cocaine at 2:31 a.m. Saturday near West Coast Car Wash at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Wallace Lane. Authorities received reports of a reckless driver, including that of a vehicle spinning donuts at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Angling Road and at the location of the arrest. Deputies located the vehicle and arrested the driver. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Scottville man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Scottville Road in Riverton Township. Deputies state the man allegedly punched a Scottville woman. She was did not receive medical attention. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Aggravated assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Mears woman for aggravated assault after responding to an incident at 12:51 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Franklin Street. The victim did not seek medical attention. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault and battery
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 23-year-old Scottville man for assault and battery after responding to an incident at 3:55 p.m. Saturday at Glendale Apartments in the 400 block of Third Street in the City of Scottville. The victim was uninjured. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 31-year-old Muskegon man on two warrants following a traffic stop at 6:35 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 at the Muskegon County Line in Grant Township. The warrants allege failure to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Manistee woman on a warrant and cited a 44-year-old Muskegon man for driving with a revoked license second offense following a traffic stop at 8:44 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stiles and Beyer roads in Victory Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court in Manistee County. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated first offense following a traffic stop at 1:13 a.m. Sunday at the intersection Jebavy Drive and Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at 3 p.m. Saturday at Walmart located in the 4800 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies stated employees at Walmart told them merchandise wrappers and merchandise in the women’s restroom on Thursday. The suspect, an 18-year-old Shelby woman, returned Saturday and is alleged to have stolen merchandise again, but was detected by Walmart employees.
Public intoxication
The Ludington Police Department cited a 53-year-old Ludington man for public intoxication following an incident at 9:49 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South James Street.
Driving without license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 35-year-old Mears woman for driving without a valid license first offense following an incident at 7:01 p.m. Friday on U.S. 10 near Budzynski Road in Branch Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $15.01 reported at 7:25 a.m. Friday from the Airport Shell in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12:06 p.m. Sunday, on Ludington Avenue east of Lewis Street in the City of Ludington;
• At 3:51 p.m. Sunday, on U.S. 10 east of Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township;
• At 6:20 p.m. Sunday, on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in AmberTownship.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 7:40 p.m. Friday on Stiles Road north of Hansen Road in Amber Township;
• At 1:43 a.m. Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Reek Road in Custer Township;
• At 1:36 p.m. Saturday, on Stiles Road south of Victory Drive in Victory Township;
• At 7:07 p.m. Saturday, on U.S. 31 south of Koenig Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 6:55 a.m. Sunday, on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township.