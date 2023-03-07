Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Flint man after responding to an incident at 1:34 a.m. Monday in the 6700 block of Virnetta Drive in Pere Marquette Township. The man left the scene of the incident before deputies arrived. A bulletin was issued to seek out the man, and Lake County deputies stopped the man’s vehicle. He was transported to the Mason/Lake county line and turned over to Mason County deputies. The victim did not report an injuries. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old man on a warrant at 8:33 a.m. Monday at the Airport Shell in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant alleged fraud in Muskegon County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old Branch man on a warrant at 12:54 p.m. Monday in the 8200 block of East Kinney Road in Logan Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court in Osceola County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 31-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 8:57 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Ludington and Washington avenues.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 6:25 a.m. Monday on Hoague Road east of Tuttle Road in Free Soil Township.