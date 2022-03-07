Operating while
impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 68-year-old Grand Rapids man for operating while impaired first offense following a traffic stop at 9:41 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Shelby man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 5:30 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Oceana Drive in Summit Township. The warrant from the Michigan Department of Corrections alleged a probation violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at 1:31 a.m., Sunday, in the 1300 block of North Victory Corners Road in Amber Township. According to deputies, a report was forwarded to the Mason County prosecuting attorney for an assault allegedly committed by a 24-year-old Branch man on a 70-year-old Ludington man.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury recently at 2:05 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury recently:
• At 6:30 a.m., Friday, on Reek Road north of U.S. 10 in Custer Township;
• At 4:30 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 south of Hoague Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 7:45 p.m., Saturday, on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8:18 p.m., Saturday, on Hawley Road west of Darr Road in Eden Township;
• At 2:17 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 west of Stephens Road in Custer Township.