Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair on warrants following a traffic stop at 7:19 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hansen and LaSalle roads in Branch Township. The driver, a 38-year-old Hart woman, was arrested on a warrant charging filing false information to a police officer, driving with a suspended license and the warrant from Lake County for a traffic violation. The passenger, a 41-year-old man from Walkerville, was arrested on a warrant from Lake County for failing to appear for a traffic violation. They were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant issued from 79th District Court charging her with possession of synthetic narcotics at 10:52 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Danaher Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Parole violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on a parole violation at 9 a.m. Friday at the probation/parole office. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Malicious destruction of property
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Ludington man for malicious destruction of property for allegedly throwing a rock through the window of a building in the 100 block of East Ludington Avenue after receiving a complaint at 7:01 a.m. Saturday.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:58 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Stray Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 39-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 4:33 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lincoln and Sixth streets.
Driving without license, insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 50-year-old Hesperia man for driving without a license and driving without insurance on his vehicle following a traffic stop at 9:40 p.m. Sunday on Yonkers Road near 148th Avenue in Ferry Township.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a larceny complaint received at 7:51 p.m. Saturday at the Ludington Walmart store in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies forwarded their report to the prosecutor’s office to seek a warrant for the arrest for a 36-year-old Fountain woman.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with an injury at 4:39 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. A 17-year-old Branch man was injured, treated and released at the scene by Life EMS.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two other vehicle crashes in recent days without injury:
• At 4:33 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fisher and Victory Corners roads in Victory Township;
• At 5:38 p.m., Friday, for a single-vehicle crash on Free Soil Road east of Tuttle Road in Free Soil Township.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of damaged property received at 1:35 p.m. Saturday at 400 W. Third St. in the City of Scottville. Deputies state several mailboxes were damaged outside the apartment complex there.
Minor in possession
The Ludington Police Department cited an 18-year-old Ludington man for being a minor in possession of alcoholic beverages second offense following a traffic stop at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Madison and Filer streets.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury on Friday:
• At 6:50 a.m. on Chauvez Road near Lister Road in Riverton Township;
• At 5:49 p.m. on Free Soil Road east of Tuttle Road in Free Soil Township.