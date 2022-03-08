Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on two Mason County warrants at 2:42 p.m., Monday, in the 6600 block of Basswood Drive in Hamlin Township. The warrants allege driving while impaired by alcohol with an occupant less than 16 in the vehicle and child abuse, fourth degree. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 9:35 a.m., for a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• At 9:56 a.m., for a slide-off crash near the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Rasmussen Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8:20 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sugar Grove and Rath roads in Hamlin Township.