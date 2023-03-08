Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Pentwater woman on two warrants at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive. Both warrants allege possession of methamphetamines. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of retail fraud at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Employees stated a person charged an amount less than what merchandise was valued on Jan. 23, Feb. 1 and Feb. 28.
Driving with improper plate
The Ludington Police Department cited a 36-year-old Ludington woman for driving with an improper plate following a traffic stop at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 3:24 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 31 off-ramp to Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:14 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township,
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:44 a.m. Tuesday on Fountain Road east of Darr Road in Sherman Township.