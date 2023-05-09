Warrant arrests
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man on an outstanding warrant from 79th District Court in Hart at 7:33 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Anderson Street and Washington Avenue. He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on a felonious assault warrant after the man turned himself in at 10:41 a.m. Monday at the Mason County Jail.
The Fremont Police Department arrested a 43-year-old Ludington woman on an outstanding disorderly conduct warrant from 79th District Court in Ludington at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday. Ludington police lodged the woman in the Mason County Jail after a prisoner exchange with Fremont police.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a cell phone theft reported at 12:11 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Main Street in Custer.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes without Monday:
• At 6 a.m. on Chauvez Road east of Darr Road in Amber Township;
• At 9:09 p.m. on U.S. 31 south of North Main Street in Amber Township.