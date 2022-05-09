Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Hart man on a warrant at 10:19 p.m., Saturday, in the parking lot of Wesco Eastgate in the 5600 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant from Oceana County alleged failing to appear in court on a allegation of harassment. Deputies state that as he was being searched, they discovered what they suspected as methamphetamines. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited two individuals following a traffic stop at 12:34 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of State and Columbia streets in the City of Scottville. A 48-year-old Ludington woman was cited for driving while license suspended. A passenger, a 51-year-old Ludington man and owner of the vehicle, was cited for permitting a person to drive a vehicle while suspended.
Possession
of methamphetamine
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Scottville man for possession of methamphetamine at 11:32 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Filer Street and Washington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while
intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 54-year-old Ludington man for driving while intoxicated and having an open intoxicant in a vehicle following a traffic stop at 12:52 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Robert Street and Tinkham Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of an illegal burn at 10:29 a.m., Saturday, in the 200 block of South Gordon Road in Amber Township. The subject was burning illegal material and tires. The complaint was turned over to the Scottville Fire Department.
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of vandalism at 2:55 p.m., Friday, at the Mason County Courthouse. A 25-year-old Ludington woman who allegedly wrote on the exterior walls of the building was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for a psychological examination.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of vandalism at 1 p.m., Saturday, in the 3100 block of East Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township. The complainant reported that a door on a residence was damaged.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 5:10 p.m., Friday, on Dennis Road south of Woodview Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 3:56 p.m., Friday, on Lakeshore Drive and Robert Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 10:29 p.m., Friday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of Hawley Road in Summit Township;
• At 10:06 a.m., Saturday, on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 9:41 p.m., Saturday, on Benson Road north of U.S. 10 in Branch Township.
Car-dog
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-dog crash without injury at 6:25 a.m., on State Street east of Madison Street in the Village of Custer.
Car-turkey
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-turkey crash without injury at 11:51 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 freeway south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.