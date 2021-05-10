Criminal sexual conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 50-year-old Ludington man for criminal sexual conduct fourth degree after allegedly touching a woman inappropriately in the downtown Wesco at an unspecified time and day. He allegedly touched a 32-year-old Ludington woman’s buttocks with his hand while she was in the cashier line. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
‘Super drunk’
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old White Pine, Tennessee, man on a charge of driving with a blood alcohol content of greater than twice of 0.08, or “super drunk,” following a traffic stop at 3:21 a.m. Saturday at a unspecified location.
Unlawful driving away automobile
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of unlawful driving away an automobile after responding to a call at 5:38 p.m. Friday in the City of Scottville. Deputies state a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo was driven away without the owner’s permission. There was not a registration plate on the vehicle.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 40-year-old Pentwater man on a charge of domestic violence following an alleged incident at 9:47 p.m. Friday in the 8000 block of North 104th Avenue in Weare Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Illegal dumping
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of illegal dumping at 6:48 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Meyers Road in Amber Township. Deputies stated furniture was dumped on a property, and a garage was also damaged.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of theft of merchandise at 5:12 p.m. Saturday at the Dollar General Store in the 200 block of South Main Street in the City of Scottville.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a gas drive-off at 1:46 p.m. Saturday from the Ludington EZ Mart in Pere Marquette Township. An unknown person left without paying $30.20 in gasoline.