Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license second or subsequent offense at 2:14 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road. Officers state the man had four previous convictions to the same crime before his arrest. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 3:50 p.m., Monday, in the 500 block of East Danaher Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on an allegation of possession of methamphetamines. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 6:59 p.m., Monday, in the 100 block of North Franklin Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a allegation of possession of methamphetamines. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of a man throwing a rock through a vehicle’s windshield during an argument reported at 12:56 p.m., Monday, in the 5000 block of South Schwass Road in Riverton Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6 a.m., Monday, on U.S. 31 south of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.