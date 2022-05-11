Assaulting police officer
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 58-year-old Ludington man for assault a police officer following an incident at 8:02 a.m., Tuesday, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital’s emergency room. The man allegedly threw a cup of urine on a police officer. Ludington Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski said the officer was not injured, but will require follow-up tests to ensure that no disease was transmitted to the officer by the man’s urine. Officers were originally called to the ER because the man, who was there seeking medical treatment, became unruly, according to the report. The man received a small cut on his torso while he was resisting arrest, Wietrzykowski said, but he was treated and released then lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Scottville man for domestic violence after being called to a residence for a well-being check at 10:28 a.m., Tuesday, in the 3200 block of South Scottville Road in Riverton Township. After an investigation, deputies arrested the man. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 28-year-old Walkerville woman on a warrant at 9:55 p.m., Tuesday, in the 4500 block of 176th Avenue in Walkerville Township. The report did not state the nature of the warrant. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 10:15 p.m., Tuesday, on Kinney Road west of Strickler Road in Logan Township.