Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 60-year-old Ludington woman was arrested on a warrant at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Third Street. The warrant alleged a probation violation for drug possession. An additional charge of resisting and obstructing an officer will be requested from the arrest. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 56-year-old Branch man for driving on a suspended operator’s license fourth offense following a traffic stop at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday on Hansen Road near Custer Road in Sherman Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $40 in gasoline at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday from the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6 a.m. Wednesday on Fountain Road west of U.S. 31 in Victory Township.