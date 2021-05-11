Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office sought a warrant for the arrest of a 42-year-old Ludington woman after she allegedly was possession of methamphetamine at 8:02 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Meijer in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Deputies were initially called to the scene for a well-being check, and they located suspected methamphetamine in the car with the woman.
Domestic assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Custer man on a charge of domestic assault by strangulation after responding to an alleged incident at 7:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of East Meisenheimer Road in Eden Township. Deputies responded to a report of a fight between two men. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Illegal entry, trespassing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office sought a warrant for the arrest of a 21-year-old Fountain man charging him with illegal entry, trespassing and a probation violation following an alleged incident at 8:08 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of East Sugar Grove Road in Sheridan Township after receiving a call from a homeowner stating a man was sitting in his car who he did not know.
Larceny of wood
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of larceny of firewood from a residence at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Tallman Lake Road in Sheridan Township.
Crops damaged
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of damaged crops at 1:10 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Johnson Road in Amber Township. Troopers state they were told $300 worth of wheat was destroyed when an unknown person drove in a farmer’s wheat field Saturday night.
Driving without a license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 19-year-old Manistee man for driving without a license/never applied following a traffic stop at 2:33 p.m. Friday on Michigan Street near Democrat Street in the Village of Free Soil.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 20-year-old Shelby man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 4:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Rowe Street.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 48-year-old Muskegon woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 3:22 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 near Freeman Road in Grant Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 3:47 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 10 p.m., Friday, on Schoenherr Road south of Millerton Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 10:04 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:30 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 south of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 6 a.m., Monday, on U.S. 31 north of Hansen Road in Amber Township;
• At 9 a.m., Monday, on Pere Marquette Highway north of Hawley Road in Summit Township.