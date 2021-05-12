Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Custer man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday on South Lakeshore Drive in Summit Township. Several calls indicated the man was allegedly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle that was parked in the roadway. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.