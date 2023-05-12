Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township. A 31-year-old Pentwater woman was injured when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle being driven by a 71-year-old East Lake man. Deputies report that the East Lake man attempted a left turn. He did so but into the path of the westbound vehicle driven by the Pentwater woman. A 66-year-old woman who was a passenger in the East Lake man’s vehicle was injured. Both women were transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a person who allegedly had stolen merchandise in a vehicle from the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies stopped the car in the parking lot.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 6:46 a.m. Thursday on Stiles Road south of Johnson Road in Amber Township.
Car-raccoon
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-raccoon crash at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Pere Marquette Highway north of Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.