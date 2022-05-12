Fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person attempting to cash a fraudulent payroll check at 1:09 p.m., Wednesday, at the Fountain Market in the 4900 block of North Cleveland Street in the Village of Fountain. The incident is under investigation.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of an 18-year-old Ludington man after he allegedly was shown on video surveillance footage taking two disposable vapes from Wild Bills in the 4900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 55-year-old Branch man on a warrant at 8:43 a.m., Wednesday, in the 6600 block of East Borowski Road in Sheridan Township. One warrant alleged failing to appear in court in Mason County. Another warrant alleged failing to appear in court in Ingham County. There was a third warrant from Lake County alleging a traffic violation.
Bond violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an alleged bond violation involving a 19-year-old LUdington woman at 1:03 p.m., Wednesday, in the 5000 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township. A report was forwarded to the courts.
Damanged property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of property damage reported at 3:13 p.m., Wednesday, at Stix in the 1900 block of North Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township. A vehicle reportedly spun out in the parking lot. The incident remains under investigation.
Driving with license suspended
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 43-year-old Pentwater man for driving with a suspended license and operating an unregistered vehicle following a traffic stop at 5 p.m., Wednesday, on Washington Road near Brye Road in Weare Township.