Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Scottville man on two warants at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop on Main Street just south of the city limits of the City of Scottville. Warrants were issued alleging failure to appear for court in Lake County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Farm field damaged
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of damaged wheat fields at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Marrison Road in Riverton Township. The victim stated the field was damaged by vehicles driving through it. The Michigan State Police Hart Post received a similar report Sunday in the 2000 block of Johnson Road in Amber Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 29-year-old Kerrville, Texas, woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Main and Sanders streets in the Village of Custer.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three two-vehicle crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
• At 3:36 p.m. on the northbound U.S. 31 off-ramp and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:52 p.m. in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 31 south of LaSalle Road in Grant Township.