Driving while license suspended
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 37-year-old Ludington man for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 3:49 p.m., Thursday, on Countyline Road near Maple Road in Grant Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 38-year-old New Era man for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 9:12 a.m., Friday, on Quarterline Road near Countyline Road in Grant Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 8:58 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash, on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 12:31 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash, on Lakeshore Drive south of Hawley Road in Riverton Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5:30 a.m., Thursday, on U.S. 31 north of Hansen Road in Custer Township.