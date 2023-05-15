Assault by strangulation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest for two people following an incident at 7:23 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Lakeshore Drive in Pere Marquette Township. One is a 55-year-old Flushing man on a charge of assault by strangulation. A warrant is also being sought for a 48-year-old Grand Blanc woman for reportedly damaging a camper trailer during the incident.
Brandishing a firearm
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 51-year-old Branch man for brandishing a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm following an incident at 7:08 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Taylor Road in Branch Township. Deputies responded to a report of a person firing several rounds from a weapon at the victim’s vehicle, striking the vehicle seven times. The victim left the residence and called 911 from another location.
Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Granger, Indiana, man for operating while intoxicated first offense following a traffic stop at 2:33 p.m. Saturday on Custer Road near Johnson Road in Custer Township. Deputies also allege the man was driving 87 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Trespassing
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Grand Blanc woman for trespassing at 2:42 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 7:35 a.m. Friday at Pineway Apartments. The warrant alleges failing to appear in 79th District Court on a charge of driving without a license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 8:49 p.m. Saturday. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at 9:01 a.m. Saturday at the Wesco Station on North Main Street in Scottville. Employees stated several vape pens were stolen.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 9:12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dennis and Johnson roads. A 57-year-old Scottville woman was injured when her vehicle went off the road and struck a pole.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:08 p.m. Friday on Stiles Road north of Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township.