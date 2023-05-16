Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of breaking and entering in storage unites in the 3600 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The complainant reported various tools were stolen in the break-in.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes Tuesday:
• At 7:33 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash without injury on Pere Marquette Highway north of Conrad Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 12:56 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash with minor injury on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury on Sugar Grove Road east of Darr Road in Sherman Township.