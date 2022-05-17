Domestic assault, battery
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic assault and battery at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Loomis Street. Police said the victim, a 38-year-old Ludington woman, sustained some red marks to the side of her face, along her jaw line, but did not seek medical treatment. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of breaking and entering that occurred in the 9000 block of Barothy Road in Branch Township. The complainant reported it to deputies at 8:53 a.m. Saturday. The property owner said that assorted items had been stolen from two sheds that were located on his property.
DWLS
The Ludington Police Department issued an appearance ticket to a 21-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license at 2:37 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison and Dowland streets.
The woman was cited in lieu of arrest.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes with no injuries on Friday:
• at 9:50 p.m. on U.S. 31 freeway and the Pere Marquette Highway off-ramp in Pere Marquette Township; and
• at 10:02 p.m. on Scottville Road south of Hawley Road in Eden Township.