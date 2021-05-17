Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Irons woman on a warrant issued from Lake County following a traffic stop at 11:39 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. The warrant alleged a probation violation. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Public intoxication
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Elkhard, Indiana, man on a charge of public intoxication at 11:56 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South William Street. Officers state the man passed out on a deck at one of the multi-unit housing complexes there. They state the man allegedly was knocking on windows and shaking doorknobs to gain access. He passed out just prior to the officers’ arrival. The residence owner he was trying to gain access to denied knowing the man. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle-crash with injury at 12:12 p.m. Saturday on Sugar Grove Road near Campbell Road. A 44-year-old Muskegon man received minor injuries when his motorcycle was involved in the crash. He was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS for treatment.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 46-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 6:42 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Harrison Street.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 34-year-old Branch man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:02 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Walhalla Road.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 46-year-old Grand Junction man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Amber Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 19-year-old Muskegon man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 5 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 at the Monroe Road exit in Weare Township in Oceana County.
Driving without a license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 19-year-old Scottville man for driving without a license/never applied following a traffic stop at 7:20 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 near Millerton Road in Sherman Township.
Thefts
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of several items being stolen after being called at 8:22 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of North Custer Road in Sherman Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of stolen cash in an unknown amount after being called at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Rodeway Inn in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury on Saturday:
• At 8:51 p.m. on Stiles Road south of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 9:11 p.m. on Millerton Road west of Gilda Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 9:50 p.m. on Gordon Road south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.