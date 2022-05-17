Malicious destruction of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of damaged road construction equipment at 3:51 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Hoague Road in Free Soil Township. Deputies report the complainant stated dirt was put into the gas tanks of three pieces of road construction equipment. The equipment is owned by a private contractor doing work for the Michigan Department of Transportation. The name of the contractor was not given in the report.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a stolen paddle boat received at 8:29 a.m., Monday, on Travis Drive in Hamlin Township. The boat was described as being blue on the bottom and has beige seats.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two two-vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 3:53 p.m., near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6 p.m., on U.S. 10 and the southbound U.S. 31 on-ramp in Amber Township.