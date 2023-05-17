Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Scottville woman for possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday on Darr Road near Johnson Road in Custer Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Illegal dumping
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of illegal dumping at 8:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of North Campbell Road in Sheridan Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury on Tyndall Road south of Federal Forest Road No. 6442 in Sweetwater Township.