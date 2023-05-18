Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Linden Street in Hamlin Township. There were no injuries reported in the incident. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Fountain man on a warrant at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of 34th Street in Sheridan Township. The warrant alleged animal cruelty. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 west of Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 south of Decker Road in Custer Township.