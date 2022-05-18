Operating under influence of drugs
Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 65-year-old Manistee man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop at 8 a.m., Tuesday, on Jebavy Drive near Decker Road in Hamlin Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash with injury at 3:38 p.m., Tuesday, on North Brye Road north of the intersection with U.S. 10. A 33-year-old Irons man received non-life-threatening injuries as he fell off a moped while attempting a left turn from the Meijer parking lot onto Brye Road. He was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of $23.20 in gasoline reported at 9:02 p.m., Tuesday, at the Airport Shell Station in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 1:34 p.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 31 south of Johnson Road in Amber Township.