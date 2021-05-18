Pedestrian struck by car
The Ludington Police Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash at 4:41 p.m. Monday at Stearns Outer Drive. Officers report a 7-year-old Grand Haven boy was struck by a car driven by an 87-year-old Ludington woman. Officers indicate the woman could do nothing to stop her car in time, and speed and alcohol were not factors in the incident. The boy was taken via Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital where he was treated. Officers stated Tuesday morning the boy was released.
Theft
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a theft reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Sixth Street in Golden Township. The homeowner indicated $200 in cash, an X-Box video game console and video games were reported missing.