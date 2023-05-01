Fleeing and eluding
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for a 38-year-old Scottville man on a charge of fleeing and eluding following an attempted vehicle stop at 4:39 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dewey and Stiles roads in Victory Township. The man allegedly fled through a field and then on foot from a deputy who attempted to pull him over. Deputies also plan to cite the man for driving without an operator’s license.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man for being a disorderly person at 1:01 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Filer Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 12:49 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of West Johnson Road in Amber Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court for a violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 53-year-old Wellston man on a warrant at 1:55 a.m. Saturday on Dennis Road near Hansen Road in Amber Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court in Manistee County. The man was also cited for driving on a revoked operator’s license and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 11:32 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Dewey Road in Victory Township. The warrant was from the Mason County Friend of the Court. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Fountain man on a warrant at 7:44 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of North Cleveland Street in the Village of fountain. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Madison Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court on a charge of driving while intoxicated. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 1:02 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court on a charge of operating without having insurance on his vehicle. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 63-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 8:46 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Foster and Delia streets. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a charge of failing to display a driver’s license. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old Fountain woman on a charge of third-degree retail fraud following an incident at 1:34 p.m. Friday at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Credit card fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of credit card fraud reported at 1:34 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Custer Road in Custer Township. The complainant reported that someone had used their credit card at three locations in Oceana County during the last week without their permission.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash without injury at 1:31 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Lakeshore and Wisconsin drives in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:40 a.m. Saturday on U.S.31 north of Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 10:59 a.m. Sunday on Sugar Grove Road east of Custer Road in Sherman Township.