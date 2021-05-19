Probation violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Wellston man on a warrant charging him with a probation violation at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday at the Pineway Apartment Complex. The warrant, issued by the 51st Circuit Court, charges the man with absconding from his probation by leaving the substance abuse treatment facility he was lodged in. He was originally sentenced to the facility on a charge of possession of methamphetamines. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a gas drive-off it recievd at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 from the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. An unknown person left without paying for $15.04 in gas.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a two-vehicle crash with injuries reported at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday on on Riverside Drive near River Road in Meade Township. There was no other information available Wednesday.