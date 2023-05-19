Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Ludington man after being called for an alleged overdose at 12:38 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of North 21st Street in Sheridan Township. As deputies arrived, they observed a vehicle attempting to leave the driveway. Deputies were advised the vehicle was involved in the reported overdose and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver was found to have a valid failure to appear warrant from Mason County and was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with a critical injury at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on Millerton Road west of U.S. 31 in Victory Township. A 13-year-old Scottville girl was injured when the ORV she was riding lost control and overturned, ejecting her. She was flown by Aero-Med to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with critical injuries. The driver, also a minor from Scottville, received non-life threatening injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle-bicycle crash with serious injury at 4:47 p.m. Thursday on Meyers Road north of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A 30-year-old Ludington man received serious injuries after he rode his bicycle northbound on Meyers Road from U.S. 10 and crossed head-on into the path of a southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by a 37-year-old Fountain woman. The bicyclist was transported via Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover crash with an injury at 6:52 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 31 northbound off-ramp to westbound U.S. 10 in Amber Township. A 54-year-old Muskegon man was the driver and a 56-year-old Norton Shores passenger were injured when the vehicle left the road, struck a power pole and rolled over several times. The crash is under investigation, and deputies believe alcohol and speed are potential factors. The man was transported via Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, and the passenger refused medical treatment.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:04 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 west of Reek Road in Custer Township.