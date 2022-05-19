Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Ludington woman for domestic violence, assault and malicious destruction of property after responding to an incident at 6:11 p.m., Wednesday, in the 500 block of North Washington Avenue. The victim of the alleged domestic violence, a 25-year-old Ludington man, suffered a bloody lip and a scratch on his neck. The victim of the alleged assault, a 33-year-old Ludington woman, received a scratch on the left side of her face and on her arm. The pair did not seek treatment for the injuries. The malicious destruction charge is from an alleged incident where a rock was thrown at the side of a vehicle and causing a dent. The 25-year-old Ludington woman was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter reported at 3:27 p.m., Wednesday, in the 2000 block of East U.S. 10 in Custer Township. The complainant stated the catalytic converter was allegedly cut off of a vehicle while it was parked on private property.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 11:50 a.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 10 west of Schoenherr Road in Custer Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 4:30 p.m., on Hansen Road east of Meyers Road in Amber Township;
• At 9:36 p.m., on U.S. 31 south of Fountain Road in Sherman Township.