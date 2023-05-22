Operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 31-year-old New Era man for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated at 8:44 p.m. Sunday following a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of M-20 and Oceana Drive. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Flint man on a warrant at 8:33 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop on U.S. 31 and Zip Road in Grant Township. The warrant charges him with failing to appear in court on a charge of retail fraud. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 3:10 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop on Conrad Road near Stiles Road in Amber Township. The warrant charges him with failing to appear in court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without insurance. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Ludington on a outstanding warrant at 1:25 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Seventh and Sherman streets. The warrant charges him with failing to appear in 79th District Court on charges of assault and battery. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 40-year-old Rothbury man for driving with a suspended license at 3:30 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop on Forest Street near Oak Street in Rothbury.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following vehicle crashes with no injuries reported:
• At 6:58 p.m. Friday for two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:33 a.m. Friday for a one-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township.