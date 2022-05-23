Possession of methamphetamine
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Ludington man for possession of methamphetamines at 1:15 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Lake Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault officer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 49-year-old White Cloud man for two counts of assault a police officer, disorderly conduct and a charge of resisting and opposing an officer after responding to an incident at 11:23 p.m., Saturday, in the 8000 block of West Silver Lake Road in Golden Township. Troopers were not injured. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of breaking and entering of a seasonal residence it received at 5 p.m., Friday, in the 500 block of West Kinney Road in Riverton Township. Homeowners stated someone broke into their home.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud it received at 2:59 p.m., Saturday, at the Dollar General Store in the 9300 block of North U.S. 31 in Grant Township.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 53-year-old Ludington man for disorderly conduct at 3:15 p.m., Sunday, in the 200 block of West Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 29-year-old Pentwater man for driving without a license after a traffic stop at Saturday on U.S. 10 near Brye Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 11:30 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 11:46 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 5:15 a.m., Sunday, on Free Soil Road near Tubbs Road in Free Soil Township.