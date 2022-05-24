Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 24-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant at 8:15 p.m., Monday, in the 200 block of Lincoln Street in the City of Hart. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court on an unspecified charge. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 9:39 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township. The driver suffered minor injuries but did not seek medical attention.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:43 p.m., Monday, on Kinney Road near Stiles Road in Riverton Township.
Car-raccoon
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-raccoon crash without injury at 9:55 p.m., Monday, on Scottville Road near Conrad Road in Custer Township.