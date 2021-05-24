Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence after being called to a residence at 3:55 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Barton Street in Pere Marquette Township. The man also had a warrant for his arrest from Newaygo County for failure to appear for court. The alleged victim, a Ludington woman, received minor injuries but declined to seek medical treatment. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 73-year-old Ludington man on two warrants at 9:21 a.m. Friday in the 6000 block of North Beaune Road in Hamlin Township. One warrant alleged a failure to appear for court from the sheriff’s office, and the other warrant was from the Ludington Police Department without specific charges. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash with minor injuries at 3:05 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 west of Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township. Deputies state the driver, a 38-year-old Ludington woman, and her passenger, a 15-year-old Ludington girl, were treated at the scene by Life EMS and released. Deputies state the pair were injured after their vehicle collided with a vehicle that reportedly failed to yield to them.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a a two-vehicle crash without injury at 6:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash without injury at 1:07 a.m. Saturday on Custer Road south of Treml Road in Free Soil Township.
The Michigan State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes in recent days:
• At 2:10 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 south of Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 2:32 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 north of LaSalle Road in Grant Township;
• At 11:43 p.m. Friday on Brye Road north of Marrison Road in Riverton Township.