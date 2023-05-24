Vehicle vandalized
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a vandalized vehicle at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Ludington. The complainant told deputies that a motorcyclist gave her “the finger” before she turned into Walmart. When she came out from shopping, there was an obscene word scratched on the hood of her vehicle.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 30-year-old Iona man for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 31 near Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday.
• At 6:15 a.m. on Meyers Road south of Fountain Road in Victory Township;
• At 10 a.m. on Scottville Road north of Kistler Road in Eden Township.