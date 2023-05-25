Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Loomis Street. The warrant alleges failing to appear in 79th District Court. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Dog reminder
The Ludington Police reminds people that dogs are not permitted in any part of Stearns Park. That means that dogs are not permitted either on the beach and the grass areas of the park. Violators may be receive a ticket for a civil infraction for violating the city ordinance.