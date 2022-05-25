Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Hesperia woman on a warrant at 1:20 a.m., Tuesday, on Oceana Drive near Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township. The warrant alleges a probation violation. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Newaygo woman on a warrant at 6:22 a.m., Wednesday, in the 400 block of South Harrison Street. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court on an unspecified charge. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department picked up a 32-year-old Manistee woman on a warrant at 12:38 p.m., Tuesday. The woman was arrested in Manistee County, held at the jail there and transferred to the Mason County Jail by Ludington’s officers. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:22 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Jagger and Rath roads in Hamlin Township. A 76-year-old Ludington man was injured when his moped crashed.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:50 p.m., Tuesday, on Walhalla Road near Kinney Road in Logan Township.