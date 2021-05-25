Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ionia man on two warrants at 8:16 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Conrad Industrial Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Deputies were asked to respond for a suspicious person in the area, and they apprehended the man as he had a warrant alleging a probation violation from Montcalm County and a warrant alleging receiving and concealing stolen property from the Michigan State Police Lakeview post. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Irons man on a warrant after a traffic stop at 9:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Tyndall Road.
The warrant alleged two counts of probation violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of retail fraud reported at 5:22 p.m. Monday from the Ludington Meijer store in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2:35 p.m. Monday without injuries at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a snowmobile being damaged at 5:22 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Michigan Street in the Village of Free Soil.
Theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a theft of trees at 3:41 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The victim stated trees were stolen from his property.